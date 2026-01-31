No social media for under-16s? India debates age limits

Supporters say the bill is about protecting kids

Supporters say the bill is about protecting kids from online addiction and keeping Indian data safe from foreign AI companies.

India's Chief Economic Adviser has backed age-based limits to help fight digital addiction among teens.

States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also looking at similar rules, inspired by Australia's recent laws.

Some worry bans might just push teens toward less regulated sites, but the debate on how to keep young people safe online is heating up.