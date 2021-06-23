Home / News / India News / No vaccine, no salary: Ujjain Collector tells government staff
No vaccine, no salary: Ujjain Collector tells government staff

Salaries of government employees will not be disbursed if they fail to get vaccinated till July 31

In a bid to achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination against the deadly COVID-19, the Ujjain district administration in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order saying that government employees will not get their salaries from next month if they are not inoculated. District Collector Ashish Singh issued an order to this effect on Tuesday.

Salaries will be disbursed after vaccination certificates are produced

The order said salaries of government employees will not be disbursed if they fail to get vaccinated till July 31. "The salaries of employees for July will be disbursed after producing the vaccination certificate," a district official said. "We're making all possible efforts to achieve the target of cent percent vaccination in the district. Several steps have been taken in this direction," Singh said.

Vaccine information of daily wage, contractual employees to be submitted

The order also said the district treasury officer has been directed to collect vaccination certificates along with the disbursement of salaries for June, and compile the information about the inoculation of government employees against the coronavirus infection. Heads of various departments in the district were also directed to submit information about vaccination among the daily wage and contractual employees.

India reported 50,848 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

As per the order, during the review of deaths of government employees due to COVID-19 in the district, it was found they were not vaccinated. Meanwhile, India reported 50,848 new COVID-19 cases and 1,358 deaths in a 24 hour period ending today morning. This is 19 percent more than was recorded yesterday. India has reported over three crore cases since the pandemic began.

