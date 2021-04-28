Home / News / India News / No walk-in at vaccination centers to ensure distancing: Co-WIN chief
Apr 28, 2021
As India readies itself for a massive vaccination drive for all adults from May 1, the Co-WIN app will open for registrations starting 4 pm today.

However, from now on, walk-in facility will not be available at vaccination centers to ensure physical distancing and avoid overcrowding, the platform's chief said.

Here are more details on this.

Details

It may be allowed at centers with lesser footfall

RS Sharma, the chief of the Co-WIN app, told News18 that all eligible citizens will be required to register themselves before visiting a vaccination center.

"Walk-in vaccinations will eventually be allowed at centres where there is no issue of huge crowds," Sharma said, adding that they are expecting six-seven million people (60-70 lakh) to register on the app each day.

Here's how you can register for vaccination

In order to register:

Visit the Co-WIN website and click on the "Register/Sign-in" option.

Enter your mobile number to generate a one-time password (OTP).

Then enter the OTP and "Verify" it.

Put all the required details such as name, age, gender, and your photo ID.

Click on "Register" and go to "Schedule" option to choose your preferred vaccination center, date, and time.

14.78 crore doses administered across India so far

Two vaccines are currently being used in India - Covishield, which has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

A third vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V, will also be used soon, the government has said.

Across India, more than 14.78 crore doses have been administered so far.

India has nearly 30 lakh active cases

India has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reporting lakhs of new cases daily amid an overburdened healthcare infrastructure.

In the last 24 hours, the country logged 3,60,960 fresh infections - the highest single-day surge for any country.

3,293 more fatalities took the death toll past the two lakh-mark.

India now has nearly three million (30 lakh) active cases.

