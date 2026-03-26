Noida airport to boost UP's $1tn economy dream
India
Noida International Airport is opening its doors on March 28, 2026, with PM Modi doing the honors.
The big idea? Help Uttar Pradesh hit its $1 trillion economy dream by creating jobs, bringing in fresh investments, and connecting local businesses like farmers and small manufacturers to global markets.
Airport will also help in making Noida, Greater Noida magnets
With space for 70 million passengers and nearly 1 million metric tons of cargo each year, the airport is expected to spark job growth in aviation, logistics, and hospitality.
It should also make Noida and Greater Noida magnets for investment in tech, manufacturing, and exports, plus help Uttar Pradesh play a bigger role in international trade by making it easier (and cheaper) to move goods around.