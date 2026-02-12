Noida: Car falls into open drain, driver escapes unhurt India Feb 12, 2026

A car accidentally drove into an open drain in Noida's Sector 71 on Tuesday, but thankfully the owner of the vehicle managed to escape safely.

Police were quick to help and pulled the car out.

This near-miss comes just weeks after a tragic accident in Sector 150, where 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta lost his life when his SUV fell into a deep pit during heavy fog.