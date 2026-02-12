Noida: Car falls into open drain, driver escapes unhurt
India
A car accidentally drove into an open drain in Noida's Sector 71 on Tuesday, but thankfully the owner of the vehicle managed to escape safely.
Police were quick to help and pulled the car out.
This near-miss comes just weeks after a tragic accident in Sector 150, where 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta lost his life when his SUV fell into a deep pit during heavy fog.
SIT formed to probe incident
After Mehta's death sparked anger over poor construction safety, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level investigation.
A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter.
Authorities have terminated a junior engineer, issued show-cause notices, reviewed safety measures and installed barricades.