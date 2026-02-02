Noida men stalk, harass woman; 1 is IT engineer
India
Two IT engineers, Amit Kumar and Abhishek, were arrested in Noida after allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a woman.
The men followed her car in a red car near a traffic signal in Sector 24, ignoring her attempts to get away.
Men arrested after woman complained
The woman reported the incident to police and posted a video online tagging Noida Police.
Officers used the car's registration number and CCTV footage to track down and arrest both men.
The car was also seized, and a case was registered under relevant sections related to obscene acts and harassment of women.