Noida relaxes COVID-19 curfew, markets reopen; schools to remain closed

India

Varnika Sharma
Jun 07, 2021
Night curfew and weekend curfew will remain in place

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has announced relaxation in the COVID-19 curfew after over a month, allowing shops and markets outside containment zones to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. However, educational institutes, including coaching centers, will remain closed while the COVID-19 curfew will be in force over the weekends.

Curfew

Night and weekend curfews to stay in place

In a written order on Sunday, District Magistrate Suhas LY said that certain activities outside the containment zone would be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday, subjected to conditions. "The night-time curfew from 7 pm to 7 am would stay in place while the curfew will be in place over the weekend also," it stated.

Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants

According to the order, vegetable markets in densely populated areas will function in open places. Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants while street hawkers and vendors will be permitted with COVID-19-appropriate behavior and distancing.

Government offices to work at 50 percent capacity

"Coaching centers, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs, and shopping malls will remain closed," according to the order. "While there would be full attendance for frontline workers, for rest of the government employees, there would be 50 percent attendance on a rotation basis," it stated. The order made it mandatory for all offices, including private ones, to set up a COVID-19 help desk.

Not more than 25 people are allowed at weddings

"Not more than five devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time, while a maximum of 25 people is allowed at wedding functions, subject to social distancing and sanitization. Maximum 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession," the order stated.

Relaxations given to public transport with certain conditions

"Industrial units will stay open following COVID-19 guidelines," it stated. "The private sector has been asked to encourage the employees to work from home," it added. Relaxations have been given to public transport with certain conditions that include necessary screening of passengers as per appropriate guidelines. Only two passengers will be allowed in three-wheelers like autorickshaw, three in an e-rickshaw, and four in four-wheelers.

Sanitization, cleanliness campaigns will be carried out during weekends

"During the weekends, cleanliness, sanitization, and fogging campaigns will be carried out," the order stated. Notably, neighboring Delhi has also relaxed COVID-19 induced lockdown from Monday. Delhi Metro would operate at 50% capacity and markets and malls would open on an odd-even basis.

Trending Topics