Non-Hindus may soon be barred from Badrinath, Kedarnath temples

Why does it matter?

BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi explained that these temples are Vedic centers meant for those who follow Sanatan Dharma—not tourist spots.

He said the committee is acting to protect faith and discipline, referencing Article 26 of the Constitution.

There have been past comments and separate resolutions by temple committees about alleged incidents affecting temple sanctity, and state leaders have said the government will consider stakeholders' views and review laws related to religious sites.