NTA, IAF to airlift NEET-UG papers for June 21 re-exam India Jun 09, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is joining forces with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to fly NEET-UG 2026 question papers across the country for the June 21 re-exam.

This move comes after a major paper leak led to the cancelation of the May 12 test, impacting over 2.2 million students.

With help from the IAF, delivery time drops from around 10 days to just four to five days, even in remote or flood-hit areas.