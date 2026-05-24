NTA postpones CUET UG May 28 exams after Bakrid holiday
India
The NTA has postponed the CUET UG exams scheduled for May 28, 2026, after the government moved the Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday.
If you were set to appear that day, don't stress. The new date will be announced soon.
The update was confirmed by the NTA on Sunday evening.
Check NTA CUET websites for updates
The CUET UG 2026 started on May 13 and is running in multiple shifts across universities.
If your exam was on May 28, just keep an eye on the official NTA and CUET websites for updates.
For any questions or help, you can reach out to their help desk or email support. They're there if you need them!