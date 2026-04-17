Odisha IRS officers briefly held over Lok Bhavan pass mixup
India
Two IRS officers in Odisha were briefly held by police on Thursday because of a mix-up over entry passes at Lok Bhavan.
They were just there to help their boss, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCCIT), Odisha D Sudhakara Rao, who was meeting the governor.
Security staff did not have entry passes, leading to a quick but awkward detention.
Odisha officers released, no complaint filed
The officers were released once their identities checked out: no formal complaint was filed and no case was registered.
Still, Rao was not happy and called the incident "deeply disturbing" in a letter, saying security should have known they were on official duty.
Raj Bhavan later confirmed Rao's visit and said he had a brief interaction with the governor.