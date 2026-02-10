Odisha: 3 women trampled to death by wild elephants
On Tuesday, Feb 10, three women lost their lives and three others were injured after a group of wild elephants suddenly appeared while they were collecting firewood in Dhenkanal district, Odisha.
Even though a forest patrol team rushed to help, they couldn't save everyone.
Families of deceased women will receive compensation
The women who died—Indu Pradhan (60), Tuni Behera (50), and Kuntala Pradhan (40)—have been identified, and their families will receive compensation from the government.
The three survivors are being treated at the district hospital and are in stable condition.
This sad event is a reminder of how risky life can be for people living close to wildlife areas.