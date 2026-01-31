Odisha: 5 motorcyclists killed in horrific road accident

Truck driver absconding; CM announces ₹4 lakh compensation

Alongside the five fatalities, six others—including some pedestrians—were seriously injured and taken to MKCG Medical College Hospital.

The truck driver fled the scene; it was not immediately clear whether he had been caught.

Odisha's Chief Minister announced ₹4 lakh compensation for each victim's family and promised top-notch care for the injured.

Cleanup crews worked quickly to clear the wreckage and get traffic moving again.