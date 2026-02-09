Odisha: 7-year-old Tibetan girl raped by minor boy
India
A heartbreaking incident took place in Odisha's Gajapati district, where a seven-year-old Tibetan girl was allegedly raped while her parents were away at a family function.
The accused is a minor boy from the same neighborhood, who has now been detained by police for questioning.
Accused to be produced before Juvenile Justice Board
Police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation, and the survivor has already undergone medical examination. Her family reported the crime to Mohana police station, leading to a case being registered.
The accused will soon be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.
This is the first such case reported in Chandragiri's Tibetan community since they settled there.