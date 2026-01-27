Odisha: Class 10 student loses life during Republic Day flag ceremony
India
A Republic Day celebration in Odisha turned tragic when Om Prakash Dwivedi, a Class 10 student staying with relatives for his studies, was accidentally electrocuted while lowering the national flag at a private coaching center event.
What happened next
The flag had been hoisted using an iron pole, which touched a live wire as Om Prakash lowered it, leading to a fatal shock.
He collapsed immediately and was declared dead at the hospital.
Following the incident, police arrested Ashwini Kumar Nanda, the coaching center owner, and have launched an investigation into how this could happen.