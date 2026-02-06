Odisha: ₹55 lakh bountied Maoist couple surrenders to police
Maoist couple Niranjan Rout and Rashmira Lenka—each carrying a ₹55.10 lakh bounty—surrendered to Rayagada police in Odisha.
Their decision was influenced by the state's rehabilitation policy, and they approached authorities with specific demands before turning themselves in.
17 others also surrendered
The couple wasn't alone: 17 others also surrendered across Rayagada and Kandhamal districts, with 13 others joining the couple in Rayagada (seven women among the 15 there) and four surrendering in Kandhamal (three of them women).
Police seized a significant stash of weapons from the group—think AK-47s, SLRs, and more.
Odisha's top cop Y B Khurania said only a handful of Maoists remain active now, with all those who surrendered set to receive state rehabilitation benefits.