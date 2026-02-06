Odisha: ₹55 lakh bountied Maoist couple surrenders to police

17 others also surrendered

The couple wasn't alone: 17 others also surrendered across Rayagada and Kandhamal districts, with 13 others joining the couple in Rayagada (seven women among the 15 there) and four surrendering in Kandhamal (three of them women).

Police seized a significant stash of weapons from the group—think AK-47s, SLRs, and more.

Odisha's top cop Y B Khurania said only a handful of Maoists remain active now, with all those who surrendered set to receive state rehabilitation benefits.