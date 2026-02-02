Odisha: Sexual harassment allegations against school warden
At the Red Cross School for the Blind, Deaf and Mute in Kalahandi, Odisha, several students have accused their warden, Sandhya Darshan Mahapatra, of sexual harassment and physical abuse.
Videos reportedly show Mahapatra inappropriately touching female students; he is also accused of dragging girls against their will.
Boys who spoke up say they were punished harshly for reporting what happened.
The school is meant to be a safe space for kids with disabilities, making these claims especially upsetting.
Committee formed to probe matter
After these serious accusations came out, district authorities quickly set up a committee led by the Additional District Magistrate to look into the matter.
The initial investigation is done, and the team will soon report to the District Collector.
Officials have promised that if the allegations are confirmed, Mahapatra will face strict legal action as per law.
They've stressed that ensuring justice and safety for the students is their top priority.