Odisha village boycotts anganwadi for 80 days over caste issue

Dispute remains unresolved despite visits by officials

The boycott began on November 21, 2025, dropping attendance from 20 kids to zero overnight.

The center used to provide essentials like Chhatua (a nutritious supplement) and eggs to kids, pregnant women, and new moms—now all paused.

Villagers say they follow traditional caste practices and will not accept the helper; a reporter suggested they may be apprehensive about being booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Anganwadi workers have reported the issue up the chain, and officials including the District Social Welfare Officer and the Sub-Collector visited the village and conducted counseling sessions, but the dispute remains unresolved.