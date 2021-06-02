Odisha: Woman's body exhumed after village resident claims murder

A village resident alleged that the woman was murdered and buried hurriedly

The police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a 22-year-old woman in Odisha's Jajpur district after receiving a complaint that she was murdered, an official said. The family members of the woman, a resident of the Aruha village in Dharmasala area, 26 km from Jajpur town, had claimed that she died of a heart attack on Sunday evening.

Murder

Body was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate

Family members buried the body of the woman at night in a graveyard. A resident of the village, however, contacted the Superintendent of Police on Monday, alleging that the woman was murdered and her body was buried hurriedly. Police reached the village and after an investigation, exhumed the body on Tuesday in the presence of a magistrate.

Investigation

Investigation is on, action to be taken accordingly: Police

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death can be ascertained after receiving the report," Dharmasala Police Station In-charge Saroj Sahoo said. "Action will be taken accordingly," he said, adding that an investigation was on. The woman lived in the village with her mother, a widow, while her brother works in a firm outside.

Similar incident

A 30-year-old woman's body was exhumed in Odisha last year

Last year, a similar incident was reported in the state where the police exhumed the half-buried body of a 30-year-old woman from a field in Alijanga village within Patkura Police limits, as reported by The New Indian Express. The victim was identified as Rekha Sahani, sister-in-law of one Ramanarayan Sahani of the Dhanhar village in Samastipur in Bihar.

Information

Ramanarayan and other family members allegedly buried Rekha's body

At the time of the incident, Rekha was living with Ramanarayan, his wife, and other family members in a rented house in the village. The police suspected that Ramanarayan along with other family members had buried Rekha's body.