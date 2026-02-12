One in 5 central posts vacant, shows data
According to the Civil List compiled on January 1, 2025, 2,834 posts were vacant in India's top civil services—IAS, IPS, and IFoS—leaving nearly one in five positions empty.
Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh shared these numbers in Parliament.
States like Uttar Pradesh (81 vacancies), Maharashtra (76), and Madhya Pradesh (68) are feeling the pinch the most.
While recent exams have helped fill some spots with more OBC, SC, and ST candidates, the gap remains big.
UPSC is trying to catch up
These shortages mean fewer officers to run state administrations smoothly or handle law enforcement and forest management.
UPSC is trying to catch up by opening up new spots for upcoming UPSC exams, but new rules limit who can apply from within the services.
Lateral entry hasn't made much difference either—lateral entry hires have been limited—so young aspirants might find more opportunities ahead as India looks to fix this staffing crunch.