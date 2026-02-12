One in 5 central posts vacant, shows data

UPSC is trying to catch up

These shortages mean fewer officers to run state administrations smoothly or handle law enforcement and forest management.

UPSC is trying to catch up by opening up new spots for upcoming UPSC exams, but new rules limit who can apply from within the services.

Lateral entry hasn't made much difference either—lateral entry hires have been limited—so young aspirants might find more opportunities ahead as India looks to fix this staffing crunch.