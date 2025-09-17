Next Article
One-year-old son killed in mother's brothers-in-law attack
India
A tough night in Muzaffarnagar: Choti, a 30-year-old mom, was seriously hurt and lost her one-year-old son after an attack at home by her own brothers on Monday.
Police say sharp weapons were used, and sadly, the child died on the spot while Choti was seriously injured.
Choti's husband is already in jail for theft
Choti's husband is already in jail for theft, making things even harder for her.
Police have started investigating and are working to track down her brothers quickly to bring justice for Choti and her son.