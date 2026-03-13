'Operation Kiran': India evacuates 67,000 citizens from West Asia
India
Since late February, almost 67,000 Indians have been evacuated from West Asia after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran triggered widespread airspace closures and disruptions across parts of the Gulf.
Many were left stuck in airports like Dubai and Doha, unsure when they'd get home.
Economic impact and humanitarian response
This crisis hit hard: almost 10 million Indians work in West Asia, and trade worth $200 billion is at stake.
Flights were canceled, economic activity and supply chains were disrupted, and families worried about loved ones stranded abroad.
Indian authorities rushed to set up relief flights, land crossings, and a special helpline to help people get back safely.