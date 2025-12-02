'Operation Sindoor' shows India's resolve against terrorism, says Defence Minister

What happened?

On May 7, India launched missile and air strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistani Punjab and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

These targets were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India used a mix of indigenous and foreign-origin weapons and stated it did not target Pakistani military or civilian areas—showing a new approach by treating terror attacks as acts of war but staying below the nuclear threshold.