'Operation Sindoor' shows India's resolve against terrorism, says Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Operation Sindoor proof that India responds strongly to those who ignore peace, praising the armed forces for their role.
The operation followed the April 2025 Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians lost their lives.
What happened?
On May 7, India launched missile and air strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistani Punjab and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
These targets were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
India used a mix of indigenous and foreign-origin weapons and stated it did not target Pakistani military or civilian areas—showing a new approach by treating terror attacks as acts of war but staying below the nuclear threshold.
Why it matters:
By striking across the border, India sent a clear message that it holds Pakistan responsible for cross-border terrorism.
This move also challenged Pakistan's use of its nuclear arsenal as a shield for terror groups.
Singh's remarks highlighted India's commitment to act decisively against any future threats.