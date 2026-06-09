Over 120 searchers scour Uttarkashi for missing trekker Babita Pandey
India
A big search is underway in Uttarkashi for 23-year-old trekker Babita Pandey, who went missing from Goi Base Camp on May 29.
More than 120 people, including police, disaster response teams, and local guides, are scouring forests and ravines.
Drones and a helicopter are also helping out, but so far, there is still no sign of her.
Harmanpal and Harmanpreet Singh questioned
Babita was last seen with her trekking companions Harmanpal and Harmanpreet Singh, who are now being questioned by police after CCTV footage surfaced from Raithal village.
Authorities have registered a case over possible disputes within the group.
In another twist, the agency is alleged to have used a forged permit and had its registration suspended.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.