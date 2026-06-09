Over 120 searchers scour Uttarkashi for missing trekker Babita Pandey

Harmanpal and Harmanpreet Singh questioned

Babita was last seen with her trekking companions Harmanpal and Harmanpreet Singh, who are now being questioned by police after CCTV footage surfaced from Raithal village.

Authorities have registered a case over possible disputes within the group.

In another twist, the agency is alleged to have used a forged permit and had its registration suspended.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.