Over 1,500 Indians rescued from cyber slavery in Southeast Asia
Since early 2022, over 1,500 Indians have been rescued from cyber slavery rackets in Myanmar and Cambodia after being lured by fake job offers online.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister first raised the issue, and now Delhi Police have arrested two people linked to these scams, which have forced hundreds of Indians into cyber fraud at so-called "scam compounds."
How the government is fighting back
Victims faced harsh conditions, with their IDs taken away and freedom restricted.
In response, Indian authorities—including the MEA, CBI, and the Air Force—have worked to bring people home safely and investigate these rackets.
By May 2024, more than 1,500 Indians had been rescued, but some are still stuck abroad.
The government is also running airport checks and awareness campaigns to help stop this from happening again.