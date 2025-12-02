Over 1,500 Indians rescued from cyber slavery in Southeast Asia

How the government is fighting back

Victims faced harsh conditions, with their IDs taken away and freedom restricted.

In response, Indian authorities—including the MEA, CBI, and the Air Force—have worked to bring people home safely and investigate these rackets.

By May 2024, more than 1,500 Indians had been rescued, but some are still stuck abroad.

The government is also running airport checks and awareness campaigns to help stop this from happening again.