Over 800 people went missing in Delhi in January (2026)
India
In the first half of January 2026, Delhi saw 807 people go missing—about 54 every day.
Most were women and girls (63%), and nearly a quarter were minors, with teenagers making up the largest group among them.
Last year, over 24,000 people went missing
Only 29% of those reported missing have been found so far, leaving around 572 people untraced.
This isn't new for Delhi—last year alone, more than 24,000 people went missing, and most years see thousands of teens disappear.
The numbers show a worrying trend that's been growing over the past decade.