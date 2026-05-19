Over 8.4L women, transgender people receive Pink Saheli DTC cards
India
Big update for Delhi commuters: Over 840,000 women and transgender people now have Pink Saheli Smart Cards to ride DTC busses for free.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says these cards use tap-and-go tech, making bus travel smoother and faster.
Paper tickets still work, but soon the smart card will be the only way to get your free ride.
Government runs Pink Saheli camps
The government is rolling out camps across the city (colonies, offices, and special spots) to help people grab their cards quickly.
There are already 73 centers handing them out, and more are coming if needed.
This move is part of a bigger push to make public transport women-friendly.