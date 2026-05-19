Over 8.4L women, transgender people receive Pink Saheli DTC cards India May 19, 2026

Big update for Delhi commuters: Over 840,000 women and transgender people now have Pink Saheli Smart Cards to ride DTC busses for free.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says these cards use tap-and-go tech, making bus travel smoother and faster.

Paper tickets still work, but soon the smart card will be the only way to get your free ride.