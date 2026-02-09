Owaisi files complaint against Sarma over 'gun' video

Owaisi says the video was meant to hurt Muslim sentiments and stir up hatred between communities, calling it "deliberate and malicious." He's also pointed to a Supreme Court ruling that requires action against hate speech as part of his legal argument.

Sarma denies involvement in video

Sarma claims he had nothing to do with the video, saying, "I am ready to go to jail, what can I do? I do not know anything about any video."

Owaisi has alleged that Sarma has repeatedly targeted Muslims and has made statements about "Bangladeshi infiltrators."