Owner's illegal construction and MCD inaction blamed for Saket collapse India Jun 09, 2026

A five-story building near Saket Metro collapsed on May 30, killing six and injuring 14, many of them young graduates just grabbing a meal nearby.

A status report filed before the Supreme Court said years of ignored complaints and unchecked illegal construction by the building owner were behind the tragedy, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) failed to act.