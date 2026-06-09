Owner's illegal construction and MCD inaction blamed for Saket collapse
A five-story building near Saket Metro collapsed on May 30, killing six and injuring 14, many of them young graduates just grabbing a meal nearby.
A status report filed before the Supreme Court said years of ignored complaints and unchecked illegal construction by the building owner were behind the tragedy, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) failed to act.
Court appointed report seeks MCD probe
A court-appointed report is pushing for a full investigation into MCD officials, citywide safety audits, and urgent demolition of illegal buildings.
The Supreme Court will review these findings soon as part of a bigger look at illegal construction across India, with serious questions now being asked about MCD's accountability after false statements in court allowed the risky building to stay up.