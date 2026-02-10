Pappu Yadav gets bail in 1995 forgery case
India
Independent MP Pappu Yadav was granted bail on Tuesday for a 1995 forgery case, where he was accused of secretly using a rented house as his political office.
But even with bail, he's still in jail—this time for allegedly blocking police during his arrest.
Yadav's arrest saga
Yadav's arrest at his Patna home turned tense when he refused to go quietly, arguing the warrant wasn't for him.
This led to a standoff and clashes between supporters and police.
After complaining of leg pain, he spent two days in hospital before being moved to jail.
His court hearing got postponed after a bomb threat; now everyone's waiting for the next hearing on Wednesday about the obstruction case.