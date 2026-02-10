Pappu Yadav gets bail in 1995 forgery case

Yadav's arrest saga

Yadav's arrest at his Patna home turned tense when he refused to go quietly, arguing the warrant wasn't for him.

This led to a standoff and clashes between supporters and police.

After complaining of leg pain, he spent two days in hospital before being moved to jail.

His court hearing got postponed after a bomb threat; now everyone's waiting for the next hearing on Wednesday about the obstruction case.