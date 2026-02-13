Pappu Yadav released on bail after bomb threat delay
Purnea MP Pappu Yadav is out of jail after being granted bail, including an old forgery charge from 1995.
He was arrested on Feb 6 at midnight for skipping a court date and spent a couple of days in hospital custody because of health issues.
His release was delayed by a new FIR and even bomb threats during the hearings.
Allegations of conspiracy, threats, and political drama
Yadav alleged a conspiracy to kill him involving senior police officers, and said there were even threats to his life in jail, while his lawyer raised complaints about his treatment in custody.
The forgery case itself started with allegations that he faked documents to rent a house for his MP office.
With big names like Rahul Gandhi backing him, this saga has sparked plenty of debate about politics, police actions, and what really goes on behind the scenes.