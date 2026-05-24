Parappana Agrahara released Shankar A using fake Supreme Court papers
India
A life convict named Shankar A managed to walk out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison by handing over fake Supreme Court papers.
He had been serving two life sentences for kidnapping and conspiracy, but was released in November 2018 after the prison staff believed the documents were legitimate.
FIR filed against Shankar A, accomplices
Years later, officials double-checked with the Supreme Court, they found out the order was completely fake.
Now, an FIR has been filed against Shankar and others who helped him pull this off.
The prison department is on a mission to track him down and figure out how this scheme slipped through the cracks.