Parliamentary panel on education suggests reopening of schools; highlights concerns

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 08:33 pm

A parliamentary panel on education noted the closure of the schools is impacting the social fabric of the country negatively.

A parliamentary panel has suggested reopening of schools, saying implications of a prolonged closure of schools due to COVID-19 are "too serious to be ignored." The report prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, was tabled in the Parliament on Friday. In order to reopen schools, it called for an "accentuated" vaccination program for all students and teachers.

Details

Closure of schools impacting social fabric leading to child marriage

The panel, in its report, noted the closure of schools is impacting the social fabric of the country negatively. It also noted marginal and vulnerable students are most adversely affected as the closure of schools leading to "early/child marriage and increased involvement of children in household chores." "Keeping this situation in mind, it becomes all the more imperative to open schools," said the panel.

Mental Health

Panel expressed concern over mental health of students

The panel expressed concern over the mental health of students who haven't been able to attend school for over a year. "The confinement of young children within the four walls of the house, being unable to attend school, has altered the relationship between the parent and the children adversely," it said. It added "learning loss" is likely to "impair" the cognitive capabilities of students.

Study

Study shows 92% students lost at least one language capability

On the impact on students' cognitive capabilities, the panel cited a study conducted by the Azim Premji University in 44 districts across five states in January. The report, which covered 16,067 children in Classes 2 to 6, found 92% of children lost at least one specific language ability, while 82% lost at least one specific mathematical ability from the previous year across all classes.

Panel

What did the panel say on opening of schools?

The panel advised that "classes may be held on alternate days or in two shifts to thin out students." It also said the practice of social distancing and wearing masks need to be made compulsory in schools. It further recommended regular thermal screening at the time of attendance and random RT-PCR tests to identify and isolate the sick students, teachers, and staff immediately.

Information

The panel suggested setting up of hybrid model of school

The panel suggested the Department of School Education and Literacy set up a hybrid model school comprising in-person as well as online classes in every district and tehsil of the country. It also said that these schools should become operational by October.

Government

The government plans to conduct National Assessment Survey

In June, the government had informed the parliamentary panel on education that nearly two crore children in India are without access to digital learning. However, the government still has no data on the kind of learning gap school closure has created among school children. Thus, the government has decided to conduct the National Assessment Survey to determine the learning gap in November.

States

Which states reopened schools so far?

Schools have been shuttered across India since March last year due to COVID-19. Though some states reopened schools in October, they had to close again due to the second wave. Now, at least nine states have either reopened the schools again or are mulling to reopen in the coming days. These include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Punjab.