Amid peak summer, Delhi to likely face water scarcity

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 04:57 pm
Amid peak summer, Delhi to likely face water scarcity
Water supply in parts of North, West, and South Delhi will be affected from Sunday.

The water supply in parts of Delhi is expected to be hit from Sunday due to the accumulation of algae in three water treatment plants and the high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna river. According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Jal Board—which supplies 935 MGD (million gallons/day) water to the city—parts of North, West, and South Delhi will be affected.

Water production curtailed at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla: DJB

The DJB advisory stated, "Production has been curtailed from water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla and water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of Sunday (June 20) till the ammonia level in the Yamuna reduces to the treatable limit." DJB's 45 MGD production was impacted due to the pollution in Yamuna on Saturday evening, officials said, TOI reported.

Which regions will be affected in North, West Delhi?

The areas likely to be affected include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas; Karol Bagh, Paharganj, and NDMC areas. In West Delhi, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, East and West Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Punjabi Bagh and adjoining areas are likely to have their water supply affected.

Which regions will be affected in South Delhi?

South Delhi's Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash and adjoining areas will likely be affected. Prahladpur and adjoining areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, and parts of cantonment areas, may face low-pressure water supply.

'Algae pollution is causing the main problem'

A senior DJB official said Saturday evening, "Ammonia levels are within treatable limits but algae pollution is causing the main problem. We are using activated charcoal to reduce the pollution load." They said, "People are advised to make judicious use of water and water tankers shall be available on-demand on water emergency helpline numbers and the central control room on 1916 helpline.

