Pfizer, Moderna have refused to sell vaccines directly to Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says Pfizer and Moderna have refused to sell vaccines directly to the city government.

American pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have said they would not sell their coronavirus vaccines directly to the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed today. According to him, these drug makers have clarified they would only deal with the central government. Vaccination has lost pace in the capital city as well as several other parts of India due to a shortage of doses.

'Both manufacturers refused to sell vaccines to us'

"We've spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the manufacturers have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said they will deal with the central government. We appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to states," Kejriwal told reporters.

Punjab also raised this issue yesterday

Kejriwal's statement came just one day after the government of Punjab raised similar concerns, saying Moderna has refused to sell vaccines directly to that state. The company said such a request was in violation of its official policy. The state also reached out to several other vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. However, they have not responded yet, the Punjab government said.

Recently, Kejriwal wrote to PM requesting more vaccines

In Delhi, vaccine roll-out had to be halted for the 18-44 age group on Saturday as the city ran out of stocks. Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting an increase in the supply of vaccines to Delhi. He also suggested the PM to import more foreign-made vaccines and allow vaccine makers in India to begin manufacturing COVAXIN doses soon.

Delhi seeing a dip in daily cases; lockdown extended

Daily new cases in Delhi had peaked at nearly 30,000 last month.

Delhi was severely hit by India's dreadful second wave of the coronavirus, with daily cases peaking at nearly 30,000 last month and hospitals failing to manage the massive caseload. The situation has since improved as the city reported 1,649 new cases as per the latest update. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19, and restrictions will continue until at least May 31.

India reports 2L new cases; 3% Indians fully vaccinated

Only 3% of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as yet.

India's vaccination program has lost steam amid shortage of doses across states. The country has so far administered more than 19 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines. However, only 3% of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated as yet. In the past 24 hours, India reported 2.22 lakh fresh infections as its ferocious second wave continued to weaken.