PM Modi credits policy and innovation for Indian Railways modernization
On April 16, 2026, PM Modi shared how Indian Railways has gone from slow upgrades to big leaps: think global standards and smart tech.
He credits new policies and innovation for making trains safer and more comfortable for passengers.
Indian Railways accidents down to 16
Accidents are way down, from 135 in 2014-15 to just 16 in 2025-26, thanks to more safety funding, removing thousands of unmanned crossings, and rolling out Kavach 4.0 tech on busy routes.
Nearly 4,000 stations are now digital hubs; GPS fog devices keep trains running even in bad weather.
Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have made travel faster (saving nearly three hours on a key route), Plus, with all broad gage lines electrified and energy use cut by 30%, the source does not state a net-zero target year.
It has created over 1.5 crore jobs along the way.