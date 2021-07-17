PM has given target to stall third wave: Dr. Paul

Dr. VK Paul said the world is moving toward COVID-19 third wave and PM Modi said it's a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted

The next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul said while informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to stall COVID-19 third wave and it's possible. He said the world is moving toward COVID-19 third wave and even PM Modi said it is a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted.

COVID-19

Most WHO regions are moving from bad to worse

"Leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has asked us to take this as a red flag and warning," Paul said. He said Spain has registered a 64 percent rise in the weekly number of coronavirus cases, while the Netherlands has witnessed a 300 percent increase in the figure.

Quote

Number of cases have also increased in Thailand and Africa

"If you look at Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand...the system was stable in Thailand, (but) there has been an increase. If you look at the data of Africa, there has been a rise in the (number of) cases by 50 percent," Paul said during a press conference.

Critical

Next 100-125 days are critical: Dr. Paul

He said the next 100-125 days are going to be critical. "If we all decide, then there will not be any third wave. As the vaccination drive picks up...(in) three-four months, there is a possibility that we will be in a safe zone. But the next 100-125 days are critical, both for the system and the people. We have to remain cautious," he added.

Third wave

A large population is still vulnerable to coronavirus: Dr. Paul

Paul said a large population is still vulnerable to the virus. "The question of the third wave keeps coming back. This is because our population is still very vulnerable. We still have not reached the stage of herd immunity nor have we reached the stage of infection and we do not want to acquire herd immunity through infections," he said.

Quote

We are vulnerable, the virus is still around: Dr. Paul

"We're progressing in terms of vaccines and nearly 50 percent of our most vulnerable group above 45 years is protected. This will also impact mortality and it will come down, but the infection can spread. We are vulnerable, the virus is still around," he said.