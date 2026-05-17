PM Modi and PM Jetten sign 17 agreements in Netherlands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished a two-day trip to the Netherlands, where he and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten took their countries' partnership up a notch by signing 17 major agreements.
Their talks focused on teaming up in defense, technology (like semiconductors), green hydrogen, critical minerals, and other emerging fields.
They also rolled out an ambitious roadmap for future projects together.
Netherlands backs India Security Council bid
The visit kicked off a new green hydrogen plan and set the stage for joint defense manufacturing and technology sharing.
Modi checked out the Afsluitdijk Dam to see Dutch water management in action: something India's Gujarat is looking to learn from.
Trade between the two nations hit $27.8 billion in 2024-25, with Dutch investment in India totaling $55.6 billion.
The leaders also tackled big global topics like peace in Ukraine, keeping Indo-Pacific waters open, and safe trade routes.
The Netherlands reaffirmed its support for India's push to join the U.N. Security Council.