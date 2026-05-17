PM Modi and PM Jetten sign 17 agreements in Netherlands

Netherlands backs India Security Council bid

The visit kicked off a new green hydrogen plan and set the stage for joint defense manufacturing and technology sharing.

Modi checked out the Afsluitdijk Dam to see Dutch water management in action: something India's Gujarat is looking to learn from.

Trade between the two nations hit $27.8 billion in 2024-25, with Dutch investment in India totaling $55.6 billion.

The leaders also tackled big global topics like peace in Ukraine, keeping Indo-Pacific waters open, and safe trade routes.

The Netherlands reaffirmed its support for India's push to join the U.N. Security Council.