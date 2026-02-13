PM Modi begins work from Seva Teerth complex India Feb 13, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just begun functioning from the Seva Teerth complex in New Delhi, marking a fresh chapter for how India's government works.

Moving operations from the old South Block to this new space isn't just about a change of address—it's a move away from colonial-era traditions and a step toward Modi's vision of India as a fully developed nation.