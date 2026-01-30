PM Modi calls India-EU trade pact the "mother of all deals"
PM Modi is celebrating the new India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, calling it the "mother of all deals."
Announced in January 2026, this pact will scrap tariffs on almost all Indian exports (99%) and most EU goods (96.6%), making it easier for Indian farmers, young professionals, and entrepreneurs to sell across 27 EU countries.
Why this matters
The deal is expected to save up to €4 billion per year in duties for EU exports to India and gives a big boost to Indian products like textiles, leather, chemicals, jewelry, and even fisheries—most lines will see elimination or reduction of duties, though some cuts are phased over time.
The EU gains better access to the Indian market for machinery and medical devices too.
More than just goods: Services & opportunities
Beyond products, the FTA opens up 144 services sectors—think IT and professional jobs—and makes it smoother for people to work or do business between India and Europe.
Modi says this move will help drive India's growth goals for 2047 by focusing on quality and global standards.