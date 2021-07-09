Home / News / India News / PM Modi chairs top-level meet on coronavirus, oxygen availability
India

PM Modi chairs top-level meet on coronavirus, oxygen availability

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 06:51 pm
PM Modi chairs top-level meet on coronavirus, oxygen availability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation of medical oxygen availability in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the coronavirus situation and medical oxygen availability in India even as experts warn of a potential third wave of the pandemic. Lack of oxygen supply had led to hundreds of deaths during the country's devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections earlier this year. Here are more details on this.

In this article
Details

1,500 PSA oxygen plants being installed across India

Officials at the meeting told PM Modi that more than 1,500 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants are being installed across the country. These plants will be built using contributions from the PM-CARES fund, various Ministries, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Once all the oxygen plants are functional, they would be capable of supporting more than four lakh hospital beds, the PM was told.

Details

Ensure functionality of plants at the earliest, PM said

Officials added the oxygen plants will be set up in all the states and districts of India. PM Modi, meanwhile, directed officials to make sure the plants are made functional at the earliest. He said that central government officials should work closely with state administrations over the matter and ensure proper training of hospital staff on the operation and maintenance of the oxygen plants.

Information

8,000 people across India will be trained: Officials

Officials reportedly briefed the PM that they are looking to train around 8,000 people across India. A pilot is also being carried out for using advanced technologies such as Internet of Things to monitor the performance of the oxygen plants, they said.

Meeting

First COVID-19 meeting after Union Cabinet expansion

This was the first high-level meet on COVID-19 after a major reshuffle in PM Modi's Union Cabinet earlier this week. Mansukh Mandaviya has taken charge as the country's new Health Minister, replacing Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who was widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic. The Cabinet also recently approved a Rs. 23,123 crore COVID-19 emergency response package.

Situation

Experts say third wave could hit India soon

India had suffered from an acute shortage of oxygen amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year. Relatives of patients ran from pillar to post to secure oxygen cylinders and other basic medical needs while many died due to the lack of oxygen. Even though the situation has since improved, experts warn that a third wave of COVID-19 could hit India soon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Uttar Pradesh reports 2 cases of Kappa COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Sensex drops 183 points; Nifty slips below 15,700 points

Business

These Royal Enfield bikes have become costlier by Rs. 8,400

Auto

'State of Siege: Temple Attack' thrills but dramatics kill vibe

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon final, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: Statistical preview

Sports

PM Modi to interact with Tokyo-bound athletes on July 13

Sports

Latest India News

Ghaziabad: Man opens fire at lover's family, kills her sister-in-law

India

WB: Two doctors transferred after student lodges sexual harassment complaint

India

Zydus vaccine for 12-18-year-olds from September, says expert panel chief

India

No room for carelessness, complacency: PM Modi on COVID-19 situation

India

Kerala reports Zika virus infection for the first time

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

IMA seeks Modi's intervention over attacks on doctors, misinformation campaigns

India

Congress-created toolkit calls new COVID-19 variant 'Modi strain,' alleges BJP

Politics

700 MT oxygen should reach Delhi daily, SC tells Centre

India

Delhi government to import 21 oxygen plants from France: Kejriwal

India
Trending Topics