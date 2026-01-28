PM Modi kicks off India Energy Week 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India Energy Week 2026 via video conference while representatives gathered in Goa, bringing together participants from 125 countries.
The event, running January 27-30, spotlights India's big push toward clean energy—think hydrogen, renewables, and biofuels—as the country aims for energy independence.
Why should you care?
This week could shape how India powers its future. Speakers called for more investment in everything from oil to green hydrogen.
With $500 billion in expected investments and new reforms making it easier to explore resources and boost exports, IEW 2026 is all about turning bold ideas into action—and putting India on the global energy map.