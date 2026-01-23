PM Modi launches credit card for street vendors in Kerala India Jan 23, 2026

Prime Minister Modi just rolled out the PM SVANidhi Credit Card in Kerala, designed to give street vendors quick, interest-free loans and a boost toward digital payments.

The card is UPI-linked and targets those who have already paid back their second loan installment on time,

about 10,000 beneficiaries in Kerala received the newly launched credit cards at the event.