PM Modi launches credit card for street vendors in Kerala
Prime Minister Modi just rolled out the PM SVANidhi Credit Card in Kerala, designed to give street vendors quick, interest-free loans and a boost toward digital payments.
The card is UPI-linked and targets those who have already paid back their second loan installment on time,
about 10,000 beneficiaries in Kerala received the newly launched credit cards at the event.
Why it matters
This move is part of a bigger push to support 1.15 crore street vendors—including 50 lakh new ones—by making formal credit more accessible and reducing dependence on informal lenders.
With flexible limits (credit card limit initially ₹10,000, up to ₹30,000; restructured loan tranches up to ₹15,000, ₹25,000 and ₹50,000), cashback rewards for digital transactions, and no fees, it's all about helping urban workers build financial security and join India's growing digital economy.