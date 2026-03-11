PM Modi launches ₹5,650cr projects in Tiruchirappalli
Prime Minister Modi just rolled out projects worth ₹5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli, covering everything from new railways and highways to gas networks and rural roads.
As part of this, he flagged off five new train routes aimed at making travel easier across Tamil Nadu and nearby states.
Better roads, gas networks, and more
These upgrades mean smoother journeys, whether you're heading to college, work, or home.
The new trains connect more towns and cities, while expanded gas networks will bring piped natural gas to nearly 900,000 homes.
Plus, better rural roads and a big boost in lubricant production are set to make daily life a bit more convenient for everyone.
As PM Modi put it, the development of a state is not possible without a strong infrastructure, and these changes are all about building that foundation.