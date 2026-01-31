PM Modi meets Arab League foreign ministers ahead of talks
Prime Minister Modi welcomed foreign ministers from Arab League countries in New Delhi on Saturday, January 31, 2026, just before the big India-Arab Foreign Ministers's Meeting.
The talks set the stage for deeper partnerships, with India and the UAE co-chairing the meeting.
India-Arab ties and the way forward
This meetup is a big deal for India's ties with the Arab world. Modi highlighted working together on trade, energy, tech, and healthcare—stuff that really shapes our future.
He also backed peace in West Asia and reaffirmed support for Palestine.
With global shifts happening fast, both sides are focusing on economy, education, media, and culture to keep their partnership strong and relevant.