PM Modi meets EU leaders, discusses trade ties India Feb 18, 2026

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi caught up with Finland's Petteri Orpo and Spain's president to push forward the India-EU free trade agreement.

The big focus? Strengthening economic ties and teaming up on future tech and clean energy.

Modi thanked Orpo for his support and highlighted how this partnership could open up new opportunities for both sides.