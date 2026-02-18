PM Modi meets EU leaders, discusses trade ties
India
At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi caught up with Finland's Petteri Orpo and Spain's president to push forward the India-EU free trade agreement.
The big focus? Strengthening economic ties and teaming up on future tech and clean energy.
Modi thanked Orpo for his support and highlighted how this partnership could open up new opportunities for both sides.
Modi met Serbian president too
Modi also met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to talk about boosting cooperation in defense and infrastructure.
The summit itself brought together global leaders to turn big ideas in AI into real-world action through India's growing digital programs.