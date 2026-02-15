PM Modi outlines roadmap for India in next decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just shared his big-picture plan for India's next decade. He's focusing on "continued structural reforms," "deepening innovation," and making governance simpler—key priorities he outlined.

'The upcoming budget the next level in this journey' Modi believes these changes will help India stay competitive and set up young people for success in a fast-changing world.

He called the upcoming budget the next level in this journey, imparting momentum to our 'Reform Express,' designed to keep this momentum going and prep youth for what's ahead.

Digital tools like UPI putting India ahead globally: Modi The upcoming budget scales up capital expenditure, with more highways and seven new high-speed rail corridors planned.

Modi also highlighted how digital tools like UPI are putting India ahead globally, and emphasized deepening innovation and investment in sunrise sectors.