PM Modi set to launch major Assam projects on February 14
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in Guwahati on February 14, where he'll open some big projects: the much-awaited Brahmaputra bridge linking Guwahati and North Guwahati, the new IIM Guwahati campus, and a fleet of 100 electric busses for public transport.
Why should you care?
These upgrades mean better connectivity, more educational opportunities, and greener travel for Assam—stuff that actually impacts daily life.
With Assembly elections coming up, there's extra focus on getting things done fast.
Plus, new railway links and expressways are in the pipeline: the Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway to improve connectivity with Bhutan, and a proposed Guwahati-Silchar expressway as a separate regional connectivity project to make travel smoother across the region.