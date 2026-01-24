PM Modi set to launch major Assam projects on February 14

Why should you care?

These upgrades mean better connectivity, more educational opportunities, and greener travel for Assam—stuff that actually impacts daily life.

With Assembly elections coming up, there's extra focus on getting things done fast.

Plus, new railway links and expressways are in the pipeline: the Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway to improve connectivity with Bhutan, and a proposed Guwahati-Silchar expressway as a separate regional connectivity project to make travel smoother across the region.