Varanasi: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs. 1,500cr-worth development projects today

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mail Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 11:06 am

Credits: PM Modi is visiting Varanasi to inaugurate multiple development projects on Thursday

PM Narendra Modi is on a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to inaugurate numerous development projects related to tourism, health, education, and road and water transport worth over Rs. 1,500 crore. These include the International Cooperation and Convention Center "Rudraksh," RORO vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and highway development projects, among others. Here's more.

About

Rudraksh has been constructed with Japanese assistance

PM Modi is set to inaugurate Rudraksh—the International Cooperation and Convention Center that has been constructed with Japanese assistance at around 12:15 pm on Thursday. Reportedly, 108 Rudrakshas are installed at the two-storied convention center—located in Varanasi's Sigra area—that offers a glimpse of the ancient city's cultural richness with its roof shaped like a Shiva Linga. It has a seating capacity if 1,200 people.

Rudraksh

An ideal destination to hold various international events

According to officials, the purpose of the Rudraksh convention center is to strengthen Varanasi's tourism sector by providing an ideal destination to hold various international events, including conferences, exhibitions, music concerts, and other events. Also, the gallery at Rudraksh has murals depicting the city's art, culture, and music, they said. Moreover, it will be an environment-friendly building equipped with adequate safety and security systems.

Other projects

PM Modi will also lay foundation stone for several projects

Also, PM Modi would lay the foundation stone for the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv as well. He is also scheduled to inspect a 100-bed model maternal and child health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Details

He will inaugurate 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission

Furthermore, PM Modi is set to inaugurate 143 rural projects under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, a multi-level parking facility at Godauliya, RORO (roll-on/roll-off) vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway. The Prime Minister would also meet with the concerned officials and medical professionals in Varanasi for reviewing the COVID-19 preparedness.

Quote

These works will further 'Ease of Living' for people: PM

PM Modi, earlier on Wednesday, tweeted, "Tomorrow, 15th July, I will be in Kashi to inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs. 1,500 crore. These works will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal."

Development of Varanasi

UP CM Adityanath expresses 'heartfelt gratitude'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took to Twitter to express "heartfelt gratitude" to PM Modi for the all-around development of Varanasi. "Today, honorable prime minister will inaugurate RORO vessels and three-lane flyover bridge on Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway for tourism development on River Ganga. Along with promoting tourism and infrastructure, it will prove helpful in creating 'New Uttar Pradesh of New India,'" he stated.