PM Modi to inaugurate major development projects in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several railway and other projects in Gujarat today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate several railway and development projects in Gujarat today. They include the Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the newly-electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section, and the gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line. He will also flag off two new trains, besides inaugurating a couple of other interesting projects in the western state. Here are more details on this.

'A range of interesting development works'

"At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science," PM Modi had tweeted last evening. The two new trains are Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha. "Connectivity and convenience will be enhanced with these projects," the PM said.

Gandhinagar station to house world-class facilities

The Gandhinagar railway station has now been loaded with world-class amenities, the government said in a release. It has been made disabled-friendly with special ticket booking counters, ramps, lifts, and dedicated parking space. Not just that, the station will also house a five-star hotel that will be run by a private entity. The redevelopment has been done at a cost of Rs. 71 crore.

'Always wanted our railway stations to be of top quality'

"I have always wanted our Railway Stations to be of top quality, where apart from travels there is a boost to commerce, hospitality and more. One such effort has been made in Gandhinagar (sic)," PM Modi tweeted yesterday.

What are the other new projects?

The electrification of Surendranagar-Pipavav section has been done to decongest Ahmedabad, Viramgam, and Surendranagar Yards. This will facilitate seamless freight movement to Pipavav Port. The project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 289 crore. Meanwhile, the Mahesana-Varetha gauge conversion includes four newly-developed station buildings and was done at a cost of Rs. 293 crore along with electrification work at Rs. 74 crore.

3 new attractions added to the Gujarat Science City

PM Modi will also inaugurate three new attractions that have been added to the Science City in Ahmedabad. They include Aquatic Gallery, Robotics Gallery, and Nature Park. The Aquatic Gallery, built at a cost of Rs. 260 crore, will house 11,600 fish and marine animals of 188 different species, officials said. It also has a 28-meter-long underwater walkway to watch the marine creatures.

Robotics Gallery to have more than 200 robots

The Robotics Gallery spreads across an area of 11,000 square meters and has been readied at a cost of Rs. 127 crore. It houses over 200 robots of nearly 80 types, including humanoid robots. The Nature Park spreads across 20 acres and has life-sized animal statues, a fog garden, a chess garden, selfie points. It has been built at a cost of Rs. 14 crore.

I am very passionate about the Science City: PM

"Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about. When I served as CM (of Gujarat), I had the opportunity to work toward developing it into a vibrant hub for encouraging science and innovation," the Prime Minister said.

